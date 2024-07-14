Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $137.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 189.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

