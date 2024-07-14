Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

