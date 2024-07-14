Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $462.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.89.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

AMP opened at $446.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.67. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

