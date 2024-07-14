APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APA. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

