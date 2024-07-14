Morgan Stanley Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,775.22 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,349,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,622,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

