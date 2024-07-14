Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.58. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,831 shares of company stock worth $9,261,951 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after buying an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

