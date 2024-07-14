ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

