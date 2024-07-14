AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

