Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 461.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.53 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

