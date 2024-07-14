Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 710,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

