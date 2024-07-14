Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 710,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
