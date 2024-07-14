Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

