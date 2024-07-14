ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

