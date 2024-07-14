Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Expands By 45.9%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Adagene has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Adagene comprises approximately 21.2% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned approximately 9.64% of Adagene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

