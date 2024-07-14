Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $68.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Alarm.com by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 75.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

