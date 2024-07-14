Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $346.20

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.33.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICON Public has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.