Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
WPP stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
