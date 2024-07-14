Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

