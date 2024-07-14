Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $43.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

