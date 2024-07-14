Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $25.98

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GAP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GAP by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

