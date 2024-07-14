Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

