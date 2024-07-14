The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $209.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $188.94 on Thursday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $192.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.