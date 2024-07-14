Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

