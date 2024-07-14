Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
SWN opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
