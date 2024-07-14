Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $275.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CYBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $269.91 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -421.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average is $247.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.