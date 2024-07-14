Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $275.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.63.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
CYBR opened at $269.91 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -421.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average is $247.43.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
