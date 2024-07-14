Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $79.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

