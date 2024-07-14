Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

HAS opened at $59.74 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

