Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $98.29

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $108.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.