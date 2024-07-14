MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$42.19 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

