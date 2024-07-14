MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.
Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.