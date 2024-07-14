Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

Get Metro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Metro

Metro Price Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.35. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.