MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
