MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.97. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$42.19 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

