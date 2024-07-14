MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

MEG opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$22.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.