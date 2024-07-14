Scotiabank Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

KEL opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$31,603.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$31,603.00. Also, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$83,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $208,563. 15.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

