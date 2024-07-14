Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.35.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

