TD Securities Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$43.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.89.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$40.07 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of C$37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. Insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

