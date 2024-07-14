iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.94.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IAG opened at C$88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$94.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$87.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.