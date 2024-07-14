Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.38.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.42. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$63.52 and a 52 week high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

