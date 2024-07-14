Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

TSE HBM opened at C$12.81 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.03.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

