Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.15.

TSE:ERO opened at C$31.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

