Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRU. Desjardins dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

