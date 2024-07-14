The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $8.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GS stock opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $483.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.89.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
