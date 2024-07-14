LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 4 6 0 0 1.60

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.41, suggesting a potential upside of 1,755.26%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -19.72% -18.97% -12.16% Maxeon Solar Technologies -37.92% -390.12% -32.72%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.78 million 1.52 -$4.05 million ($0.18) -7.11 Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.12 billion 0.01 -$275.83 million ($7.80) -0.03

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.