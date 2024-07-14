VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.50

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 6127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

