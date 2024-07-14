VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.50

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 6127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
