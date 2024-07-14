BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.31

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 5568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.