BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.31

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 5568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
