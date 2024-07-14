Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.56

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.56 and last traded at $200.51, with a volume of 6492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $942.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
