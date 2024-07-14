Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.56

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.56 and last traded at $200.51, with a volume of 6492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,491,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.