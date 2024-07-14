Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.21

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $877.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $13,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.