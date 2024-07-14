MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.61

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 98385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,332,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,306 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 157,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 78,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

