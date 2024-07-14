HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.80

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 12229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock worth $931,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in HNI by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in HNI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 11.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at $3,987,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

