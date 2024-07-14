Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.53 and last traded at $141.45, with a volume of 10278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

