Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.53 and last traded at $141.45, with a volume of 10278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.