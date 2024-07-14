CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.17

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 24555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

