AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.95

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.95 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 14216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

