Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $134.96 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 20973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Targa Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.