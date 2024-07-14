SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.83

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 11696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,816,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

